STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra DGP instructs cops to enforce law, Supreme Court​ norms on loudspeakers

DGP Rajnish Seth held a meeting through video conference in the morning with all district superintendents of police, special inspector generals of various ranges and commissioners of major cities.

Published: 19th April 2022 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Loudspeakers

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth on Tuesday instructed all police units in the state to strictly enforce the law and Supreme Court's guidelines on the use of loudspeakers in the wake of MNS chief Raj Thackeray's demand that loudspeakers on mosques be removed by May 3.

Elsewhere, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut insinuated that the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had raised the issue at the behest of the BJP, while former VHP leader Pravin Togadia pointed out that when the BJP was in power in the state, it did not act against loudspeakers which broadcast prayers from mosques.

Seth held a video conference with top police officials on Tuesday morning in light of Raj Thackeray's 'ultimatum' that his party workers will play the Hanuman Chalisa at higher volumes in front of mosques if loudspeakers were not removed by May 3.

All district superintendents of police, special inspector generals of various ranges and commissioners of major cities took part in the meeting, said an official.

The DGP instructed unit commanders to allow loudspeakers between 6 am and 10 pm with prior permission from the police, and asked them to strictly abide by the Supreme Court's guidelines on loudspeakers' use as well as the noise pollution norms laid down by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

Speaking to reporters, state Home Minister Walse-Patil said he did not feel that any law and order situation will arise after May 3, and added that the police were "fully prepared and are taking steps to prevent untoward incidents".

Earlier on Monday, Walse-Patil had said DGP Seth and Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey would prepare comprehensive guidelines in a couple of days on the use of loudspeakers at places of worship.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut accused the BJP of creating tension over the loudspeaker issue in Mumbai and elsewhere.

"There are many cities where such a situation exists and this is hurting the country's economy. This hurts FDI (foreign direct investment) and domestic investment. This instils fear among the labour class. They (the BJP) have to win polls through riots and do politics. This is the misfortune of the country," he added.

In Nagpur, pro-Hindutva leader Pravin Togadia said the BJP should first remove loudspeakers from mosques in the states where it is in power. "I would like to request my brothers in the BJP to first remove loudspeakers in the states where their party is in power. You are protesting in Maharashtra, but not removing loudspeakers in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat," Togadia said, speaking to reporters.

Without naming Raj Thackeray, he also said this demand was not raised when the BJP was in power in Maharashtra before 2019. "We had demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques in Maharashtra some ten years ago, and we are demanding the same in Uttar Pradesh for the last two years," Togadia said, adding that action should be taken across the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Supreme Court
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp