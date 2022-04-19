Maharashtra DGP instructs cops to enforce law, Supreme Court​ norms on loudspeakers

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth on Tuesday instructed all police units in the state to strictly enforce the law and Supreme Court's guidelines on the use of loudspeakers in the wake of MNS chief Raj Thackeray's demand that loudspeakers on mosques be removed by May 3.

Elsewhere, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut insinuated that the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had raised the issue at the behest of the BJP, while former VHP leader Pravin Togadia pointed out that when the BJP was in power in the state, it did not act against loudspeakers which broadcast prayers from mosques.

Seth held a video conference with top police officials on Tuesday morning in light of Raj Thackeray's 'ultimatum' that his party workers will play the Hanuman Chalisa at higher volumes in front of mosques if loudspeakers were not removed by May 3.

All district superintendents of police, special inspector generals of various ranges and commissioners of major cities took part in the meeting, said an official.

The DGP instructed unit commanders to allow loudspeakers between 6 am and 10 pm with prior permission from the police, and asked them to strictly abide by the Supreme Court's guidelines on loudspeakers' use as well as the noise pollution norms laid down by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

Speaking to reporters, state Home Minister Walse-Patil said he did not feel that any law and order situation will arise after May 3, and added that the police were "fully prepared and are taking steps to prevent untoward incidents".

Earlier on Monday, Walse-Patil had said DGP Seth and Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey would prepare comprehensive guidelines in a couple of days on the use of loudspeakers at places of worship.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut accused the BJP of creating tension over the loudspeaker issue in Mumbai and elsewhere.

"There are many cities where such a situation exists and this is hurting the country's economy. This hurts FDI (foreign direct investment) and domestic investment. This instils fear among the labour class. They (the BJP) have to win polls through riots and do politics. This is the misfortune of the country," he added.

In Nagpur, pro-Hindutva leader Pravin Togadia said the BJP should first remove loudspeakers from mosques in the states where it is in power. "I would like to request my brothers in the BJP to first remove loudspeakers in the states where their party is in power. You are protesting in Maharashtra, but not removing loudspeakers in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat," Togadia said, speaking to reporters.

Without naming Raj Thackeray, he also said this demand was not raised when the BJP was in power in Maharashtra before 2019. "We had demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques in Maharashtra some ten years ago, and we are demanding the same in Uttar Pradesh for the last two years," Togadia said, adding that action should be taken across the country.