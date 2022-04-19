STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra Police prepared to maintain law and order: State Home Minister Dilip on MNS' loudspeaker ultimatum

Dilip Walse Patil said the state director general of police will hold a meeting with all police officers on this issue and a decision will be taken after he submits a report.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Police are fully prepared to ward off any eventuality on the law and order front in Maharashtra in view of the MNS' ultimatum about the removal of loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said here on Tuesday.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had earlier spoken against mosques using loudspeakers to relay prayers and had asked the state government to get them removed by May 3, failing which his party would play Hanuman Chalisa at a higher volume outside mosques.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Walse Patil said the state director general of police will hold a meeting with all police officers on this issue and a decision will be taken after he submits a report.

When asked if intelligence inputs suggested the likelihood of a law and order situation in Maharashtra after May 3, the home minister said, "I don't feel that such a situation will arise.

We are fully prepared and are taking steps to prevent untoward incidents.

If any statement or action incites hatred or disturbs peace between communities, then action will be taken accordingly against the concerned person or organisation, Walse Patil said.

Queried on the possibility to enhance security cover for Raj Thackeray, he said a committee at the level of the state chief secretary, comprising police officers and intelligence officers, decides on providing security based on threat perception, and a politician cannot take a call on the matter.

It is funny that security is being provided by the Central government to some people, bypassing the state government, he said without taking names.

"I feel it is an encroachment on the state government's rights. The state government is capable of protecting all its people. Anyways, it is the right of the Central government, they can give it (security)," the home minister added.

