Maoists attack security camp, target road works

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The outlawed CPI (Maoist) on Monday carried out a series of attacks, including on on a camp of security forces, in different districts of the conflict zone of Bastar in Chhattisgarh. The Maoist cadres first targeted a security base camp of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) at Kutru in Bijapur district in which injuring four personnel were injured.

The Maoists even used Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) fire but the forces repulsed the attack and forced the Maoists to flee into the nearby forest. Two of the injured jawans were referred to Raipur for immediate medical attention.

In another incident, the Maoists set ablaze heavy vehicles engaged in the road construction works along Mangnar-Satdhar route at Geedam in strife-torn Dantewada district. Before fleeing from the spot, they warned the contractor and the villagers to keep away from the police and the administration for their own safety.

In a third incident, the Maoist hacked a villager to death suspecting him as a police informer in Sukma district, the police informed.According to the Bastar police, the Maoists out of sheer frustration are carrying out sporadic incidents to register their presence and create an environment of terror.

With onset of summer the banned outfit usually carry out their annual Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC), which continues till mid-June when its rebels aim to regain their military strength, infuse confidence among their cadres, carry out recruitment, inflict maximum casualties to mount pressure on the forces.