Mauritius PM lands in Rajkot, hailed with Jai Shri Ram chants

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth is on a week-long visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published: 19th April 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/AHMEDABAD:  Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth is on a week-long visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The island nation is strategically located in the Indian Ocean and has a large India-origin population. 

After landing in Gujarat’s Rajkot, Jugnauth and his wife were welcomed with a guard of honour. Events showcasing Indian culture were held during the 2-km-long roadshow. Jugnauth was also greeted with Jai Shri Ram slogans by people gathered to welcome him. 

“India and Mauritius enjoy uniquely close ties, bound by shared history, culture and heritage. The ongoing visit will further strengthen the vibrant bilateral ties,” said a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Jugnauth will take part in the foundation stone ceremony of the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional 
Medicine in Jamnagar on April 19 and the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar on April 20, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

