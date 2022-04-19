More leave Bengal BJP in aftermath of bypoll setbacks

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Poor show in the bypolls is having an impact on the West Bengal unit of BJP. In the last 24 hours, as many as 14 district-level functionaries have tendered their resignation. By and large, they have alleged that ‘incompetent’ leaders are getting more prominence, while the loyal faces are being ignored or sidelined.

On Sunday, two MLAs from Murshidabad district had stepped down. On Monday, state committee member from the same district, Bani Gangopadhyay said he is resigning.The heat of discontent was felt most acutely in the district of Nadia, where 10 officials announced that they are stepping down. They wrote to BJP’s state president Sukanta Majumdar, expressing their inability to continue as office-bearers of the party. They accused a section of the district leadership of favouritism.

The district head of BJP, however, said that he was not aware of this section of party workers having any misgivings. “None of these leaders informed me about their decision. Had they been unhappy with the functioning of the party leadership, they could have discussed the issue in the district committee,’’ said BJP’s Nadia president Arjun Biswas.

Nadia is a district where the saffron camp had bagged one seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The district has a considerable chunk of voters from the Matua community, a Hindu religious sect of refugees from Bangladesh, which had extended support to BJP after being promised citizenship under the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Anupam Hazra, who had lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Jadavpur constituency in Kolkata, said the resignation of so many functionaries indicates there is discontent about the state and district leadership’s style of functioning.

BJP’s principal rival in West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress, was understandably happy with the developments. “Bloodbath in the BJP has begun, which will keep continuing. The BJP functionaries have realised that their political force has no credibility and acceptance among the electorates,” said party spokesperson Kunal Kanti Ghosh.