STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nadda attacks ‘dusted’ parties over communal clash concern

Leaders of 13 Opposition parties on Saturday pointed at the recent incidents of hate speech and communal violence in the country.

Published: 19th April 2022 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

BJP president JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In his blistering counter to a joint Opposition appeal expressing concern over communal violence in parts of the country, BJP chief JP Nadda on Monday dismissed these parties as “dusted, 
rusted, dejected and rejected because of vote-bank politics.”

Leaders of 13 Opposition parties on Saturday pointed at the recent incidents of hate speech and communal violence in the country. “We are shocked at the silence of the Prime Minister, who has failed to speak against the words and actions of those who propagate bigotry and those who, by their words and actions, incite and provoke our society,” said a joint statement of opposition leaders.

The leaders included Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, NCP’s Sharad Pawar, West Bengal CMMamata Banerjee, and her Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand counterparts M K Stalin and Hemant Soren. In an open letter, Nadda said the opposition’s “divisive politics” had failed to work. He referred to PM Modi’s sabka saath, sabka vikas slogan and accused the Opposition of resisting the thrust to development politics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JP Nadda BJP
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp