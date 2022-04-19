Nadda attacks ‘dusted’ parties over communal clash concern

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: In his blistering counter to a joint Opposition appeal expressing concern over communal violence in parts of the country, BJP chief JP Nadda on Monday dismissed these parties as “dusted,

rusted, dejected and rejected because of vote-bank politics.”

Leaders of 13 Opposition parties on Saturday pointed at the recent incidents of hate speech and communal violence in the country. “We are shocked at the silence of the Prime Minister, who has failed to speak against the words and actions of those who propagate bigotry and those who, by their words and actions, incite and provoke our society,” said a joint statement of opposition leaders.

The leaders included Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, NCP’s Sharad Pawar, West Bengal CMMamata Banerjee, and her Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand counterparts M K Stalin and Hemant Soren. In an open letter, Nadda said the opposition’s “divisive politics” had failed to work. He referred to PM Modi’s sabka saath, sabka vikas slogan and accused the Opposition of resisting the thrust to development politics.