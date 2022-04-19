STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar meets Maldivian top leadership, focus on bilateral defence ties

Admiral Kumar is on a three-day visit to the Maldives from April 18 to 20 and it is his first overseas trip after becoming the Chief of the Naval Staff in November last.

Published: 19th April 2022 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar (L) and Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar (L) and Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar has met Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamad Solih, Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid and Defence Minister Mariya Ahmed Didi in Male with a focus on further expanding bilateral defence cooperation.

Admiral Kumar is on a three-day visit to the Maldives from April 18 to 20. It is his first overseas trip after becoming the Chief of the Naval Staff in November last. In Male, he also held talks with Major General Abdulla Shamaal, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDF) of the Maldives, officials said.

Admiral Kumar hosted a reception onboard Indian Naval Ship Sutlej on Monday in honour of the Maldivian defence minister and the leadership of Maldives National Defence Forces (MNDF), they said. INS Sutlej, is currently deployed to the Maldives for undertaking a joint hydrographic survey under the provisions of an agreement on hydrographic cooperation.

Admiral Kumar also unveiled the first navigation chart jointly produced by India and Maldives and handed over hydrography equipment to consolidate the organic capabilities of the MNDF, the officials said. He also presented a consignment of engineering equipment for further sustenance of MNDF ships, thereby reaffirming India's commitment to the capacity building efforts of the Maldivian defence forces.

India and Maldives share common perspectives on maritime security issues in the Indian Ocean and have been working together closely. "This visit further consolidates the strong and long-standing bilateral relations between two close maritime neighbours and also identified new avenues of expanding the scope of bilateral cooperation in defence and maritime domain," an Indian Navy official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R Hari Kumar Ibrahim Mohamad Solih India Maldives ties India Maldives defence ties Abdulla Shahid
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp