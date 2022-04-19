STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pakistan: 37- member cabinet takes oath while Bilawal stays out for now

President Arif Alvi, who was to administer the oath to the new cabinet, went on leave on Monday citing health issues. This pushed the swearing-in by a day.

Published: 19th April 2022 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Shahbaz Sharif (R) and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari smile during a press conference. (File Photo | AFP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)’s chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who was being projected as the next foreign minister, chose not to join the Cabinet. He was present at the Oath ceremony on Tuesday as nine members of his party were sworn in, including Sherry Rehman. It is learned that Bhutto may join the Cabinet at a later date.

Thirty-one federal ministers, three ministers of state and three advisors took oath in Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif’s, Cabinet. The new Cabinet consists members of allied political parties.

Those who took oath included 14 ministers from Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-B), nine from Pakistan Peoples Party, and four from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, amongst others.

Sharif took over as the new PM after Imran Khan was removed in a no-confidence motion on April 11.

Hina Rabbani Khar, 44, is slated to be the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs. This will be Khar’s second stint as Foreign Minister as she was the FM from 2008 to 2011 under the leadership of Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani The swearing-in of the new cabinet got delayed amidst talks over ministerial berths among the ruling coalition led by Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

President Arif Alvi, who was to administer the oath to the new cabinet, went on leave on Monday citing health issues. This pushed the swearing-in by a day. Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani presided over the ceremony at the Presidency and administered the oath to the new Cabinet.

ALSO READWhat India can expect from Shehbaz Sharif

The cabinet formation took more than a week after Sharif assumed his charge as the Prime Minister. Sharif is said to have held consultations with his allies for the distribution of ministries.

Meanwhile, some allies are unhappy with the new list of ministers while some are staging protests for their own issues. Balochistan National Party (BNP) has stayed away from the process as they have accused the government of not controlling violence in Balochistan.

Similarly, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has demanded immediate general elections as he was unhappy with the distribution of ministries. Meanwhile, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, son of the incumbent prime minister, was elected as chief minister of Punjab on Apr.16 in a controversial provincial assembly vote.

Governor of Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema, from Imran Khan’s PTI, refused to administer the oath to the chief minister due to rules violations in his election. The Governor has been dismissed, but President Alvi is yet to sign the dismissal summary.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Hina Rabbani Khar
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp