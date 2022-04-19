Patna Diary

Ramashankar By

Rajgir wall: Efforts on to clinch UNESCO tag

The Bihar government has sent a proposal afresh to the ASI to include Cyclopean Wall, an over 2,500-years-old structure at Ragjir, in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The Cyclopean Wall is a 40-km long wall built with a view to protecting the old city of Ragjir in Nalanda district from external enemies before 3rd century BC. Additional secretary-cum-director (archeology), Bihar’s Art, Culture and Youth, Deepak Anand said that a fresh proposal has been sent on the request of the ASI with historical significance. It is believed that the Cyclopean Wall was built similar to ‘Frontiers of Roman Empire’ and was included in UNESCO World Heritage Sites list in 1987.

West Champaran DM bags PM’s excellence award

Kundan Kumar, the incumbent district magistrate of West Champaran, has been selected for Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration, 2021 for the initiative ‘Navpravartan Startup Zone Chanpatia’ in the category of ‘Innovation District.’ Kumar, a 2012 batch Bihar cadre IAS officer, will receive the award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function to be held in New Delhi on the Civil Services Day on April 21. Kumar is credited with turning Harnatand and Chautarva villages under Chanpatia block of West Champaran district into a startup hub during Covid19 induced nation wide lockdown in 2020. So far, 75 newly minted entrepreneurs ply their trade from this ‘Startup zone, Chanpatia’.

Failed to find job, graduate opens tea stall

Priyanka Gupta, a resident of Purnea district in Bihar, has hogged the limelight for opening a tea stall near Patna Women’s College in the state capital. A graduate from Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth, Priyanka opened the tea stall on April 11 this year after her repeated attempts to get a job proved futile. Priyanka, perhaps the first women tea stall owner in the city, has attractive punchlines written on her stall, such as ‘Peena Hin Padega’ and ‘Soch Mat Chalu Kar De Bas’. She said that she got inspiration to open a tea stall from Prafull Billore, popularly known as ‘MBA Chaiwala’. She thanked one of her batch mates for lending her Rs 30,000 as loan to start her business.

