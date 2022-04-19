Ram Navami violence: Maharashtra cops collecting details of incidents; at least 20 cases registered

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra police have started collecting details of untoward incidents that took place during Ram Navami, which was celebrated across the state on April 10, and are taking action accordingly, a senior official said on Tuesday.

At least 20 cases were registered statewide in connection to Ram Navami incidents, he said. He said that police had issued instructions to people to celebrate the occasion by following noise pollution norms and ensuring communal amity, adding that the untoward incidents include those connected to noise pollution and flouting of time limits.

"At 30 places, Hanuman Chalisa recitation was organised, and at least five offences have been registered against individuals and mobs in connection with them," he added.