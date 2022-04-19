STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Reveal names of those who offered bribe: Bajwa to Kejriwal

"All big mafia, who were looting Punjab, started approaching me, Mann, our ministers, MLAs, party functionaries, asking what's system in your party, who has to be approached with bribe," Kejriwal said

Published: 19th April 2022 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Singh Bajwa

Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday asked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to disclose names of those who offered "bribe" after AAP came to power in the state, days after the ruling party's national convener made the claim.

Kejriwal on Saturday in Delhi had said after the formation of the AAP government in Punjab, several "big mafia" who were looting Punjab started approaching him, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and party MLAs seeking favours by offering bribe.

Reacting to the claim, Bajwa, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the state, told Kejriwal that "without naming them and taking firm action, he is letting them escape justice."

"Remember, you are now in power in Punjab, not in the Opposition," said Bajwa. "@Arvind Kejriwal ji these are serious allegations. Name the people who offered you bribe and take strict action," Bajwa said in a Punjabi tweet on Monday while tagging a video clip of Kejriwal in this regard.

State Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring too had raised the issue on Monday. Warring, in a Hindi tweet had said while taking and giving bribe is an offence, offering it to a chief minister "is a serious crime". He said not making public the names of the mafia who offered bribe tantamount to giving them silent support.

Kejriwal had said last week said, "All big mafia, who were looting Punjab, started approaching me, Mann, our ministers, MLAs, party functionaries, asking what is the system in your party, who has to be approached with bribe."

"We told all of them to work honestly, otherwise, they will be put in jail. And everything fell in their place. See within a month your electricity became free. We saved every penny for this," Kejriwal had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi CM Congress AAP Partap Singh Bajwa
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp