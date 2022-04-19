STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three hurt as fire breaks out at cracker factory in Haryana

The factory was being run illegally by Galib, who along with his workers Aadil and Shahid, was injured in the incident.

Published: 19th April 2022 04:49 PM

Fire, Burning

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

GURUGRAM: Three people were injured after a fire broke out at an illegal cracker factory in a village of Haryana's Nuh district, police said on Tuesday.

The illegal factory was gutted in the fire while nearby houses were damaged during the incident at Shah Chaukha village on Monday evening.

It took two hours to bring the fire under control, police said.

The injured are getting treatment at different hospitals and an FIR has been lodged against nine people, including the factory owner, police said.

"We have sealed the premises where the accused ran the factory illegally. We are conducting raids to nab the accused. Only three people were injured in the incident," said Pinangawa police station SHO Ombir Singh.

