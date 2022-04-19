STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trans tea stall opened at DC's office to empower community

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam's first trans tea stall has opened at the Integrated Deputy Commissioner Office in Kamrup district in a bid to empower transgender people and ensure equality for them, an official release said on Tuesday.

The tea stall has been set up with the aim to provide transgenders with proper knowledge of handling customers, undertake business ventures, attain business skills and involve the community to communicate with the society, the release said.

The tea stall has been set up under the aegis of All Assam Transgender Association and was formally inaugurated by Kamrup deputy commissioner Kailash Karthik N on Monday.

The founder of All Assam Transgender Association Swati Bidhan Baruah and members of the body were present at the function, the release said.

Expressing his happiness at the opening of the stall, Karthik hoped that the initiative will boost other transgenders to undertake business ventures and empower them.

