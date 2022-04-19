Trio rob Rs 1 crore after throwing chilli powder at driver, guard of cash collection van in Gurugram

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Chilli powder was thrown in the eyes of a driver and guard of a cash collection van by three armed men in Gurugram, before holding them hostage and robbing around Rs 1 crore. The incident took place on Sohna road around 2.45 pm when employees of the S&IB Company arrived to collect cash from the Akhil Maruti Arena showroom near Subhash Chowk.

At the time of the incident, company employee Akhilesh went in to collect money while Ranjit, the driver and Vipin, the guard were in the van parked on the service lane outside the showroom. The three armed men approached the van and then threw red chili powder at the duo and held them hostage at gunpoint. Later, they fled with a bag containing cash worth Rs 1 crore. Following information, police officers and crime units reached the spot.

ACP (Sadar) Aman Yadav said that the exact amount which was robbed is yet to be ascertained. “The assailants will be identified and arrested soon,” he said. Meanwhile, in another incident at Hisar, four men looted around Rs 20 lakh from a Union Bank branch in Azad Nagar.

