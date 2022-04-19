UP Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Dist court to fix charges against Ashish Mishra on April 26

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Following the Supreme Court’s order cancelling the bail granted to Ashish Mishra, the troubles of MoS Ajay Mishra Teni's son are set to compound as the district court has set April 26 to fix the charges against him.

Ashish Mishra is the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The apex court had cancelled the bail granted to him by the Allahabad High Court and directed him to surrender on or before April 25.

When Ashish got the bail on February 10 and was released from the Lakhimpur district jail on February 15, a discharge application was submitted in the district court on his behalf claiming that there was no evidence indicating his complicity in the case and hence it did not make a case against him.

This led the district court to get entangled in the hearing of verifying the veracity of evidence against Mishra instead of framing the charges.

The attack on the Tikunia violence eyewitnesses after his release on bail has only exacerbated Ashish Mishra's troubles. The issue was repeatedly raised in the apex court during the hearing on the plea for his bail cancellation.

ALSO READ | Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra

On March 10, Diljot Singh, one of the eyewitnesses of Tikunia violence, was attacked in Danga locality under the Tikunia police station area. Following this, another witness Hardeep Singh was attacked in Rampur in April.

Meanwhile, Diljot Singh submitted a complaint saying he was allegedly attacked by the BJP supporters who were celebrating the party’s victory post-Assembly poll results on March 10. Diljot claimed that attackers gave him life threats.

After the attack on Diljot Singh, while Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chadhuni faction) chief Gurnam Singh Chadhuni reached Tikunia and organized Kisan Mahapanchayat in Kauriyala Gurudwara, Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan also raised the issue in the apex court. This led the Supreme Court to seek a report from the UP government over the security provided to the witnesses of the violence case.