WHO centre for traditional medicine to bring ancient wisdom, modern science together: PM Modi

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar. WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth attended the ceremony in person. The PMs of Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh joined virtually.

"The centre aims to bring ancient wisdom and modern science together," said PM Modi while inaugurating the centre. The WHO and government of India had signed an agreement to establish the centre on March 25.

"This centre is supported by an investment of $250 million from Indian government and aims to harness the potential of traditional medicine from across the world through modern science and technology to improve the health of people and planet," said a statement issued by WHO.

"This centre is the first of its kind in the world," said Dr Tedros while attending the ceremony.

Around 80 per cent of the world’s population is estimated to use traditional medicine. To date, 170 of the 194 WHO member states have reported the use of traditional medicine and their governments have asked for the WHO’s support in creating a body of reliable evidence and data on traditional medicine practices and products.

“For many millions of people around the world, traditional medicine is the first port of call to treat many diseases,” said Dr Tedros.

Ensuring all people have access to safe and effective treatment is an essential part of the WHO’s mission and this new centre will help to harness the power of science to strengthen the evidence base for traditional medicine.

"I’m grateful to the government of India for its support and we look forward to making it a success,” Dr Tedros added.

Meanwhile, the PM of Mauritius Pravind K Jugnauth said, "Traditional Indian medicines are used in my country too and ayurveda is recognised in Mauritius."