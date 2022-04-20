STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre writes to five states, asks them to monitor spread of COVID infection amid surge in cases

In a letter to these states, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said a few states are reporting a higher contribution to India's cases and higher positivity.

Published: 20th April 2022 12:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Mask, Covid, Coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The central government has written to Delhi, Haryana, Mizoram, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh as COVID cases in these states show a rising trend and has asked them to test-track-treat-vaccinate and adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour with special emphasis on wearing of masks in crowded areas.

In a letter to these states, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said a few states are reporting a higher contribution to India's cases and higher positivity. He asked the states to "continue monitoring the spread of infection and undertake required steps for prompt and effective management of COVID-19".

Bhushan said that the states should monitor clusters of new COVID-19 cases and take containment efforts to cure the spread of infection. Apart from testing, they should also monitor influenza-like illnesses in all health facilities regularly to detect early warning signals of the spread of infection.

"They should undertake genomic sequencing for prescribed samples of international passengers, collection of samples from sentinel sites (identified health facilities and sewage samples) and local clusters of cases," it said.

ALSO WATCH |

The ministry also asked the states to "maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action to control any emerging spread of infection". The Centre had written to these five states on April 8 as well when COVID cases had started showing an upward surge.

In the letter to Delhi's principal secretary, Manisha Saxena, the union health secretary said it has reported an increase in weekly new cases from 998 new cases in the week ending April 12 to 2,671 new cases in the last week ending April 19. The positivity rate also increased from 1.42 per cent to 3.49 per cent in the previous week in Delhi.

Haryana reported an increase in weekly new cases from 521 to 1,299. The state also saw a rise in positivity rate from 1.22 per cent to 2.86 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus COVID spread covid surge COVID infection Union Health Ministry Rajesh Bhushan
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp