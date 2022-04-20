Congress has no credibility, says H D Kumaraswamy

By PTI

CHAMARAJANAGARA: Amid calls for unity among secular parties against the ruling BJP, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said the Congress has lost its credibility, as it has lost ground across the country, and will lose in Karnataka too during the 2023 Assembly polls here.

The former Chief Minister asserted that his party would contest independently in the Assembly and has set a target of winning at least 123 seats in the 225-member Assembly.

"...they (Congress) are saying that all secular forces should unite and send out a message, who will listen to Congress's stand.

Congress has lost across the country, they are slightly breathing here (Karnataka).

In 2023, they will lose here too completely," Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to reporters, he questioned how the Congress party, which has been rejected by people across the country, could fight communalism.

Reiterating that JD(S) would not have alliance with any party during the 2023 poll, Kumaraswamy said the party is on a mission to win 123 seats and is seeking the support of the people to form the government independently.

He hit out at the Congress party and its leader Siddaramaiah for repeatedly calling JD(S) the "B-team" of the BJP."...look at yourself (Congress), you are in a coma stage. You could not make your stand clear on the 'hijab' issue. I know your hidden agenda, which is soft Hindutva," he added.