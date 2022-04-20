STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress has no credibility, says H D Kumaraswamy

The former Karnataka Chief Minister asserted that his party would contest independently in the Assembly and has set a target of winning at least 123 seats in the 225-member Assembly.

Published: 20th April 2022 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

H D Kumaraswamy , HDK

HD Kumaraswmay. (File Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal P, EPS)

By PTI

CHAMARAJANAGARA: Amid calls for unity among secular parties against the ruling BJP, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said the Congress has lost its credibility, as it has lost ground across the country, and will lose in Karnataka too during the 2023 Assembly polls here.

The former Chief Minister asserted that his party would contest independently in the Assembly and has set a target of winning at least 123 seats in the 225-member Assembly.

"...they (Congress) are saying that all secular forces should unite and send out a message, who will listen to Congress's stand.

Congress has lost across the country, they are slightly breathing here (Karnataka).

In 2023, they will lose here too completely," Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to reporters, he questioned how the Congress party, which has been rejected by people across the country, could fight communalism.

Reiterating that JD(S) would not have alliance with any party during the 2023 poll, Kumaraswamy said the party is on a mission to win 123 seats and is seeking the support of the people to form the government independently.

He hit out at the Congress party and its leader Siddaramaiah for repeatedly calling JD(S) the "B-team" of the BJP."...look at yourself (Congress), you are in a coma stage. You could not make your stand clear on the 'hijab' issue. I know your hidden agenda, which is soft Hindutva," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
H D Kumaraswamy Karnataka Congress
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp