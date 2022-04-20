STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Deserve higher post: Jammu lawyer Suraj Singh

Even as the Jammu and Kashmir administration appointed him as a government advocate in the high court, visually impaired lawyer Suraj Singh claimed that he was entitled for senior positions.

Published: 20th April 2022 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu lawyer Suraj Singh.

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Even as the Jammu and Kashmir administration appointed him as a government advocate in the high court, visually impaired lawyer Suraj Singh claimed that he was entitled for senior positions. Singh, who has been practising law since 2011, is not satisfied with the post offered to him at Jammu. According to Singh, there was a gazette notification last year stating that the visually impaired practicing lawyers could be appointed as Advocate General and Additional Advocate Generals.

“I am the lone visually impaired lawyer in J&K High Court and I have been practising since 2011. It is my right that I should be appointed as Additional Advocate General. Instead the government has appointed me as government advocate,” he asserted.

Singh said his work would be hampered given that the required infrastructure was not available. “The infrastructure and technological support I needed to prove myself is not available,” he said, adding that the support he needed was available with the two senior posts of Advocate General and Additional Advocate Generals.

According to Singh, justice has not been done to him. “I was entitled for the post of AAG and instead I have been offered a government lawyer’s post.” Singh has twice gone on protest to demand the AAG post, special recruitment drive for the specially-abled persons and implementation of disability law in J&K. ‘‘ (But) there has been no development in J&K for the rights of disabled people. They continue to suffer.” 

Singh said the Supreme Court passed an order on October 8, 2013 directing governments to advertise all backlog vacant posts for the disabled persons and recruit people on merit. Unfortunately, he said, nothing has happened in J&K. “I urge the government to start a special recruitment drive for the disabled people... The educated disabled persons should be appointed as per their merit.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Suraj Singh
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp