Family of 7 charred to death as hut catches fire in Punjab's Ludhiana

Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) Ludhiana, Surinder Singh, said they were migrant labourers and were asleep in their hut near the municipal garbage dump yard on Tibba road here.

Published: 20th April 2022 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

LUDHIANA: Seven members of a family were burnt alive in a fire that broke out in their hut here on Wednesday morning, police said.

SHO of Tibba police station, Ranbir Singh, identified the victims as a couple and their five children. Their names were yet to be ascertained. The cause of the fire was not yet established, he said.

