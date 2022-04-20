Four-member committee to investigate Jharkhand ropeway tragedy

Mukesh Ranjan By

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Government on Tuesday formed a four-member committee to investigate the ropeway tragedy which took place at Trikut Hills in Deoghar on April 10, claiming three lives. The committee, headed by Principal Secretary in the Department of Finance Ajoy Kumar Singh, will submit its report within two months.

According to the notification issued by Jharkhand Tourism, Art, Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs Ministry, the Principal Secretary in the Department of Finance, Ajoy Kumar Singh will be the Chairman. The Secretary of Tourism, Art, Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs, Amitabh Kaushal, and representatives nominated by National Highways, Infrastructure Development Corporation and Indian Institute of Technology-ISM, Dhanbad each will be its members.

“In addition to that an expert from any of the Institutions located in the Country could be invited by the chairman to assist him in the investigation,” said the notification. As far as possible, the committee will submit its report within two months, it added.

Notably, a collision that took place between the trolleys due to a technical snag in the ropeway led to the mishap putting the life of 48 people in danger. One person was killed immediately when two cable cars on a ropeway collided on April 10, while two others lost their lives while being airlifted by IAF Helicopter during the rescue operation during the next two days.

A total of 45 persons, including children and women, were rescued by different teams of the Indian Army, IAF, ITBP, NDRF and District Administration during the rescue operation, which continued for nearly 45 hours. Two helicopters, Mi-17 and Mi-17 V5, of the Indian Air Force were deployed for the rescue operation.

