Infighting led the Congress to lose in assembly elections: Assam Congress ex-chief 

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Congress chief of Assam, Ripun Bora, who has recently joined the TMC, revealed that the Congress Party particularly in Assam lost the assembly elections against the BJP entirely because of 'extreme infighting' that continued unabated within the party and the central leadership's inability to handle it.

Explaining further, Bora on Tuesday told this newspaper: "Not only in Assam, but in other states also, had the Congress leaders fought against the BJP instead of fighting among themselves, the Congress Party would not have lost in any state assembly elections". He claimed that as the state chief of the party, he had worked hard to ensure the party's victory in the 2021 assembly elections but infighting within a section of the Congress party made the electorates lose their faith in the party.

On being asked about the reason behind switching over his political loyalty from a national party like the Congress to a regional party like TMC, Bora categorically said the inept handling of infighting by the central leadership of Congress was one of the driving reasons. "Even today after many rounds of defeats in states, the leaders of Congress Party are fighting among themselves instead of fighting against the BJP," he said.

Levelling allegations against the BJP, Bora further said the Constitution of the country has come under threat from the ruling political autocracy of the BJP. "At a time when the country is facing threats on its democratic federal characters because of the BJP, it is TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, who can save the country from divisive politics, which is eating into the vitality of democracy", he claimed.

Asked whether he sees in West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee the potential to become the prime minister or lead the united opposition, Bora said: "She is not any bit less than Prime Minister Narendra Modi in terms of the potential of becoming the prime minister. She is best suited to lead the united opposition to dislodge the BJP from power in 2024 Lok Sabha elections".

He also disclosed before the media that poll-strategist Prashant Kishor was one of those who congratulated him for joining the TMC. On being asked about the possibility of him being sent to the Upper House by the TMC, he said that it is the prerogative of the TMC chief; not of him. Meanwhile, TMC MP in Rajya Sabha Sushmita Dev said the TMC chief Mamata Banerjee appreciates the hardworking leaders in the party, like Bora.