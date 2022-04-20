Man who fired bullet at Khargone SP identified; will be arrested soon: MP home minister

By PTI

BHOPAL: Police have identified the man who had fired a bullet at Khargone SP Siddharth Choudhary, leaving him injured on foot when communal clashes erupted on Ram Navami on April 10, and he will be nabbed soon, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Wednesday.

Choudhary was taken to a hospital after the incident.

His condition was stated to be stable.

Mishra said those who indulged in the stone-pelting during the communal violence are being identified through video footage.

"The man who had fired a bullet at the Khargone SP (Siddharth Choudhary) has been identified as Wasim alias Mohsin and he would be arrested soon," Mishra told reporters.

He said 154 people have been arrested so far in connection with the communal violence.

The home minister also said that action will be taken against Nawaz and Mohsin for their alleged involvement in the violence under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

More than 10 criminal cases were registered against Mohsin and eight against Nawaz, the home minister said.

Nawaz is a resident of the Talab Chowk area in Khargone city and Mohsin alias Nati is a resident of Jakaria Masjid area, a police officer had said.

For the first time in the last 11 days, the curfew in Madhya Pradesh's riot-hit Khargone city was relaxed for six hours in one go on Wednesday between 10 am and 4 pm.