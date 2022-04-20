STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Man who fired bullet at Khargone SP identified; will be arrested soon: MP home minister

Police have identified the man who had fired a bullet at Khargone SP Siddharth Choudhary, leaving him injured on foot when communal clashes erupted on Ram Navami on April 10.

Published: 20th April 2022 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

robbery, gunshot, shooting,

For representational purpose.

By PTI

BHOPAL: Police have identified the man who had fired a bullet at Khargone SP Siddharth Choudhary, leaving him injured on foot when communal clashes erupted on Ram Navami on April 10, and he will be nabbed soon, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Wednesday.

Choudhary was taken to a hospital after the incident.

His condition was stated to be stable.

Mishra said those who indulged in the stone-pelting during the communal violence are being identified through video footage.

"The man who had fired a bullet at the Khargone SP (Siddharth Choudhary) has been identified as Wasim alias Mohsin and he would be arrested soon," Mishra told reporters.

He said 154 people have been arrested so far in connection with the communal violence.

The home minister also said that action will be taken against Nawaz and Mohsin for their alleged involvement in the violence under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

More than 10 criminal cases were registered against Mohsin and eight against Nawaz, the home minister said.

Nawaz is a resident of the Talab Chowk area in Khargone city and Mohsin alias Nati is a resident of Jakaria Masjid area, a police officer had said.

For the first time in the last 11 days, the curfew in Madhya Pradesh's riot-hit Khargone city was relaxed for six hours in one go on Wednesday between 10 am and 4 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khargone riots Ram Navami riots National Security Act
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp