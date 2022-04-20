STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Supreme Court restarts guided tour programme for visitors including foreigners

Launched on November 3, 2018, the programme was a hit till it had to be suspended temporarily in March 2020 following the COVID-19 spike.

Published: 20th April 2022 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court restarted its 'guided tour programme' for the common public, including foreigners, to visit on Saturdays to see its grand interiors, judges' library, and the apex court museum.

The apex court's 100th Guided Tour programme was permitted on April 16, an official statement said.

Launched on November 3, 2018, the programme was a hit till it had to be suspended temporarily in March 2020 following the COVID-19 spike, it said.

But with the pandemic easing, the tour programme has been restarted in April and the tour happens on Saturdays, except declared holidays, in two slots - 10 am and 11.30 am.

Pre-booking is needed and the maximum permissible number is 40, it said.

The excursion lasts for about an hour during which visitors are ushered through the court's historic corridors and majestic courtrooms.

The visitors also get to see the grandiose Judges' library and Supreme Court Museum which is free and open to foreign nationals too.

