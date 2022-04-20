Suspended by Speaker, five West Bengal BJP MLAs including Suvendu Adhikari move Calcutta HC

By PTI

KOLKATA: Five BJP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, on Wednesday filed petitions before the Calcutta High Court challenging their suspension from the West Bengal Assembly by Speaker Biman Banerjee.

One of their lawyers said that the petitions are likely to be heard before the appropriate bench of the high court soon. The five BJP MLAs were suspended by the Speaker for future sessions this year for their alleged unruly conduct in the House on March 28, the last day of the Budget session.

Besides Adhikari, the other MLAs include Dipak Burman, Shankar Ghosh, Manoj Tigga, and Narahari Mahato.

The assembly had witnessed pandemonium on the day as ruling TMC and BJP MLAs scuffled after saffron party legislators demanded a statement by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the "worsening" law and order situation in the state.