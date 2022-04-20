STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Tulsi-bhai': WHO chief Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus gets a Gujarati name from PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi said that the Tulsi plant ('holy basil' or Ocimum tenuiflorum) has been an integral part of India's spiritual heritage.

Published: 20th April 2022 09:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus (R) with PM Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus (R) with PM Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

GANDHINAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave a new name -- 'Tulsi-bhai' -- to Director-General of the World Health Organization Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus at his request. Dr Ghebreyesus reacted with a laugh when Modi gave him a Gujarati name during a summit here.

The Tulsi plant ('holy basil' or Ocimum tenuiflorum) has been an integral part of India's spiritual heritage, the prime minister said, speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the three-day Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit.

Dr Ghebreyesus, who shared the dais with Modi, had tried to start his speech in Gujarati. Modi said Dr Ghebreyesus wanted a Gujarati name.

"When he met me today morning, he said he has become a 'pucca' Gujarati. He asked me to give him a Gujarati name. He reminded me on the stage, whether I had decided on a name for him. In this pious land of Mahatma Gandhi, as a Gujarati, I would call my best friend ('param mitra') 'Tulsibhai'," the prime minister said.

"Director General of WHO Dr Tedros has been a very good friend ('achhe mitra) of mine. Whenever we meet, he would always say one thing, 'whatever I am today Modi ji, is because of Indian teachers who taught me since childhood'. Indian teachers have played a very big role at important junctures in my life, and I am proud to be associated with India," Modi quoted Dr Ghebreyesus as stating.

Modi said that the holy basil is traditionally planted in every household in India and prayers are offered to it generation after generation. "Tulsi is a plant which is an integral part of India's spiritual heritage," the prime minister said, noting that there is also Tulsi Vivah festival around the time of Diwali. The 'bhai' suffix, he said, is a must for a Gujarati," he said.

He was especially happy calling Dr Ghebreyesus 'Tulsibhai,' and delighted by the latter's affection for Gujarat, his attempt to speak in Gujarati and his affection for the Indian teachers who taught him in childhood, Modi added.

Notably, while Modi and Dr Ghebreyesus shared bonhomie on stage, the Indian government last week took objection to the WHO's methodology for estimating COVID-19 mortality in the country, saying that its mathematical modelling was unsuitable for a vast country like India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WHO WHO DG Tedros Gujarati Tedros Gujarati name Narendra Modi Tulsi bhai
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp