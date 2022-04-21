External Affairs Ministry condemns US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's visit to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday condemned the visit of US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying her travel to the region violated the country's sovereignty and it reflected her "narrow-minded" politics.

At a media briefing, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi criticised Omar for visiting the PoK. The US Congresswoman, who is a Democrat, is currently on a four-day visit to Pakistan. "We have noted that US representative Ilhan Omar has visited a part of the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir that is currently illegally occupied by Pakistan," he said.

"If such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics at home, that may be her business. But violating our territorial integrity and sovereignty in its pursuit makes it ours. This visit is condemnable," Bagchi added.

He was asked to comment on Omar's visit to PoK. She is the first American lawmaker to visit Pakistan after the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister of the country. To another query on recent terror attacks in Afghanistan, the spokesperson said India has been looking at the developments in that country.

"We have seen some of the terrorist attacks. We have always been forthright in our condemnation of terrorist attacks. We are looking at what has been the developments there. But let me emphasise that we certainly condemn all terrorist attacks," Bagchi said.