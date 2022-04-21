Factor in unconventional warfare while planning strategies, Rajnath tells Army top brass

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the present complex world situation affects everyone globally and unconventional and asymmetric warfare including hybrid war will be part of future conventional wars. He also talked about the long-standing standoff along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh saying disengagement and de-escalation is the way forward.

Stressing upon the present complex world situation, including the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, Rajnath said, "Cyber, information, communication, trade and finance have all become an inseparable part of future conflicts. This requires the Armed Forces to keep all these facets in consideration while planning and formulating strategies."

The Defence Minister was addressing top commanders and strategists of the Indian Army who, apart from other issues, have deliberated deeply on the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Commenting on the current situation along the Northern borders, Rajnath expressed full confidence that while troops are standing firm, the ongoing talks for peaceful resolution will continue and disengagement and de-escalation is the way forward.

The Defence Minister was addressing the Army Commanders’ Conference (ACC) which is being held here from 18 to 22 April 2022. The ACC is an apex level biannual event held in April and October every year. The conference is an institutional platform for conceptual level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army.

During the event all aspects of existing security scenarios, situation along the borders, in the hinterland and challenges for the present security apparatus are comprehensively deliberated upon by the Indian Army's apex leadership.

The conference is also focusing on issues pertaining to organisational restructuring, logistics, administration, human resource management, modernisation through indigenisation and induction of niche technologies.

The main highlight of the fourth day of the conference was the address by Rajnath to the senior leadership of the Indian Army, which was preceded by a brief on the “Modernisation through Indigenisation” plans of the Indian Army.

He highlighted the stellar role played by the Army in guarding our borders and fighting terrorism apart from providing assistance to the civil administration whenever called for.

Expressing his gratitude, the Defence Minister also said, “The Army is present in every domain from security, HADR and medical assistance to maintaining the stable internal situation in the country. The role of the Indian Army is very important in nation building as also in overall national development."

Referring to the situation along the Western borders, he complimented the Indian Army’s response to cross border terrorism, though the proxy war by the adversary continues. The Defence Minister said, “I compliment the excellent synergy between the CAPF/police forces and the Army in tackling the menace of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The synergised operations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are contributing to increased stability in the region and the same should continue.”

He complimented the significant contributions made by the Army in military diplomacy to further India's national security interests by creating sustainable cooperative relationships with foreign Armies. He also complimented the Armed Forces for the recent evacuation of Indians from Ukraine in ‘Operation Ganga’.

Rajnath highlighted that “the government is focused on enhancing combat capability and ensuring welfare of soldiers”.

While stressing the technological advancements taking place, Rajnath applauded the Armed Forces for aptly incorporating them. He appreciated the Army’s efforts to develop niche technologies in collaboration with civil industries, including premier educational institutions, thereby progressing towards the aim of ‘Modernisation through Indigenisation’ or ‘Atma Nirbharta’.

The minister informed that in 2021-2022, in keeping with Atmanirbhar Bharat, Rs 40,000 crore worth of contracts by the Army are being awarded to Indian vendors, which is commendable.

Affirming the ongoing formalisation of the Integrated Theatre Command as the need of the hour, he expressed happiness “with the progress being made towards the same”. As reported earlier by The New Indian Express, the war-fighting structure of the Armed Forces (Army, Air Force and Navy) is being reorganised into theatre commands with an aim to have the assets of all three forces under one commander responsible for all operations under his theatre.

Rajnath also announced that the government is aware of the risks and hardships faced by defence personnel in the field. Hence it has decided to enhance the risk and hardship allowance for Army personnel posted in such areas.