Nationwide campaign against needless hysterectomies launched 

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As India sees a high number of uterus removal cases, even among much younger women, which may inflict a physical, social, and mental health burden on them, a nationwide campaign called 'preserve the uterus' is being launched to raise awareness among women and to educate healthcare practitioners about the vital reproductive organ to avoid an untimely or unjustified hysterectomy.

According to the National Family Health Survey 2015-16, up to 3.6 per cent of Indian women aged 30-39 years have undergone hysterectomy. As per data, the figure is highest in Andhra Pradesh and lowest in Assam.

The campaign is being launched ahead of the hysterectomy awareness month that is observed in May by global pharmaceutical major Bayer in partnership with the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) and the Integrated Health and Wellbeing (IHW) Council, a not-for-profit health awareness institution.

Hysterectomy refers to an operation to remove a woman's uterus. But it is commonly used to refer to the accompanying removal of fallopian tubes, ovaries, cervix, and other related organs.

In India, the number of hysterectomies has gone up. According to the claims made under Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), a national scheme that aims to help the economically weaker section to get healthcare facilities, show that a significant reimbursement was made under hysterectomy procedures.

According to data from September 2018 to April 2019, 24,00,981 pre-authorizations were raised for all packages under the scheme, of which 21,896 were for hysterectomy.

This indicates, according to FOGSI president and renowned gynaecologist Dr. Shanta Kumari, that the practice is not just restricted to urban centers and in private hospitals but has also become prevalent in public hospitals too, just like the caesarian section.

The main concern is that if women undergo uterus removal with one or two ovaries removal, it could advance menopause, further leading to a range of chronic health conditions such as osteoporosis and may increase the risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

“There is a need to create awareness and help women understand what hysterectomy or uterus removal is, the diseases that impact the uterus, and the choices for treatment that are available to them,” she said, adding that the procedure is needed but not in every case.