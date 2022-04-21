STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No need to panic on rising Covid cases in UP, maintain caution: Official

According to experts, it is possible that in the coming days, there may be an increase in new cases, but current variant is a "normal" one & there is no need to panic but caution has to be maintained.

Published: 21st April 2022 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker sorts out swab samples while conducting Covid tests

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Even though COVID-19 cases are on the rise, there is no need to panic and the risk for those who have taken the vaccines is very low, an Uttar Pradesh government spokesperson said here on Thursday.

According to health experts, it is possible that in the coming days, there may be an increase in new cases of the disease, but the current variant of the virus is a "normal" one, the official said. There is no need to panic but caution has to be maintained, he added.

On guidelines issued by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the state, the spokesman said there is a need to be vigilant about the health safety of children and that they should be made aware of Covid protocols in schools.

The spokesperson said the use of face masks should be ensured at public places in NCR districts and Lucknow, and public address systems used effectively to create awareness. The total number of active Covid cases in the state stands at 980.

Over 1.14 lakh Covid tests were done in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, of which 205 came out as positive. Eighty-one people recovered from the disease during the same time period.

A total of 103 new cases have been confirmed in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 52 in Ghaziabad and 16 in Lucknow. Extra vigilance should be maintained in these districts, he added.

