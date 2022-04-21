STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul Gandhi's history is linked to corruption and riots: Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its comment that the BJP central office should be bulldozed to stop.

Published: 21st April 2022 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Anurag Thakur briefs the press on Cabinet decisions, at the National Media Centre in New Delhi

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a direct and sharp rebuttal, Union minister Anurag Thakur accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of acting out of way to malign the country's image and sowing the seeds of hatred in the society through his illogical comments. T

Thakur's reaction came after Rahul Gandhi described the demolition, which started with the bulldozers in Jahangirpuri in Delhi and other states, a 'demolition of India's Constitutional values' and state-sponsored targeting of poor and minorities. Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said: "This is a demolition of India's constitutional values. This is state-sponsored targeting of poor& minorities. BJP must bulldoze the hatred in their hearts instead".

Speaking to the media at the BJP central office, Thakur said: "This all can be expected only from someone like him (Rahul Gandhi) whose history is linked to corruption and riots". He obliquely further said that some people have lost their business in politics but have not lost their habits of passing comments to malign the country's image and instigate people for the wrong reasons. He added, "He is doing no good to the country by sowing the seeds of hatred. He could not be taken seriously on what he says. He is maligning the image of country".

Defining the politics as a service to bring change in society through works of development, Thakur also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its comment that the BJP central office should be bulldozed to stop.

"This is a party which can go to any extent of compromising with the terrorists for power. And what this party has done like that must be repeatedly told the people", he said. Besides all this, the minister also claimed that more than 25000 programs were held as part of Aazadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav, which was launched by PM Narendra Modi on March 12 in 2021 from Sabarmati in Gujarat," he said.

"As part of ongoing Aazadi Ki Amrit Mahotsav, the Modi government is also working to trace out all unsung heroes of freedom fighter to glorifying their brave contribution for freedom", Thakur added.

