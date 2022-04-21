Sri Lanka once again makes it compulsory to wear mask outdoors

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka on Thursday once again made it compulsory to wear a mask outdoors, just two days after the government announced that face masks are not required in public places other than indoor gatherings.

In a statement, Health Services Director General Dr Asela Gunawardena said the relaxation, previously announced by Health Minister Channa Jayasumna on Monday, has been temporarily suspended.

"Considering the large public gatherings currently taking place in the country, lifting of the mandatory requirement to wear face masks outdoors is temporariliy suspended.

Masks should be worn outdoors as done before," he said.

The directive will be effective midnight Thursday.

Health Minister Jayasumana told News 1st that wearing the face mask will not be mandatory at public places, however, it will be made mandatory when using public transport, and when involved in indoor events, such as offices.

On Monday, he had announced that it was no longer required to wear masks in public other than at gatherings indoors.

The medical professionals had taken strong objection to the minister's order.

Sri Lanka is currently experiencing a downward curve in the Covid 19 cases with lesser mortalities and hospital admissions.

The country has recorded 663,000 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak in 2020 with deaths numbering 16,497.

The island nation is witnessing large-scale protests against the government's handling of the debt-ridden economy - the worst-ever economic crisis in the country's history.

Sri Lanka is grappling with unprecedented economic turmoil since its independence from Britain in 1948.

The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.

Protests demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his Sri Lanka Podujana (Peramuna)-led government have intensified as shortages continued and prices soared.