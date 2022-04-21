Srinagar Diary

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

Record consumption of watermelons

Kashmir is consuming watermelon worth Rs 5 crore per day after the onset of Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. The demand for watermelons in Kashmir has increased manifold after the start of the Ramadan. Muslims prefer to eat fruits and especially watermelon after breaking the fast in the evening. According to officials, the fruit mandi in Srinagar receives over 100 trucks of watermelons from Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra everyday in Ramadan. In times other than the Ramadan, this is as low as 50 trucks of watermelon per day in the Valley before the start of Ramadan. Kashmir is one of the biggest consumers of watermelon in the country.

Night parking facility for aircraft at two airports

In a first, Srinagar and Jammu airports will offer night parking facilities for passenger aircraft from April 21. The Go First will be the first to avail the night parking facility at both airports. On April 1, authorities had announced a reduction by half in the application fees for night parking of helicopters in a bid to encourage charter flights. Helicopter operators would now have to pay Rs 50,000 besides taxes along with the application for night parking permission. Providing night parking facilities to passenger aircraft at Srinagar airport has come after a sharp increase in flight operations recently. A record 106 flights operated at Srinagar airport on Tuesday.

City traffic police on challan spree

In Srinagar, traffic police have forwarded a whopping 70,000 challans – and counting – in the first three months of this year. The traffic police is curbing parking on many stretches in the city to ensure smooth flow of traffic. Police can be seen clicking pictures of vehicles parked on roads and later the vehicle owners receive online notification about fines imposed on them. Complaints have been rife that the city does not have sufficient parking and in such a scenario, drivers are forced to park vehicles on the road if they have to do some shopping. The traffic police is mulling to install Red-Light Violation Detection cameras at junctions to monitor those jumping red light.

