Status quo to be maintained till further orders: SC on anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri

The apex court also said that it will take a serious view of the demolition on Wednesday, which was carried out even after its orders though the North MCD Mayor was informed.

Published: 21st April 2022 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the status quo until further orders on the issue of demolition of buildings in violence-hit Jahangirpuri area of the national capital.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai issued notice to the Centre and others on the plea filed by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind that claimed that buildings of Muslim riots accused are being razed.

"Status quo to be maintained till further order...List after two weeks and pleadings to be completed till then," the court said.

The apex court also said that it will take a serious view of the demolition on Wednesday, which was carried out even after its orders though the North MCD Mayor was informed.

Bulldozers tore down several concrete and temporary structures close to a mosque in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday as part of an anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled civic body, days after the northwest Delhi neighbourhood was rocked by communal violence.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday intervened twice to stop the drive after it took cognizance of the petition filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind against the demolition.

