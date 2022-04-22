STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
4 arrested in Odisha for lynching man who mowed down villager

Irate local villagers attacked the two officials of the private firm in the vehicle and the driver, who fled away, Bangiriposi police station inspector Sanjay Parida said.

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BARIPADA: Four persons have been arrested in connection with the lynching of a private firm employee after his car mowed down a villager in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district three days ago, police said on Friday.

The four suspects were arrested on Thursday, an officer said. A villager identified as Harihar Sethi, 55, was killed on the spot on Tuesday after his motorcycle was hit by the car on National Highway 49 at Goshanipala in Bangiriposi block, 36 km northwest of district headquarters Baripada.

Satyanarayan Nanda succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital while another employee Phulchand Sharma has been admitted to a hospital in Baripada, police said.

The company has been engaged by the government for a rural drinking water project in Mayurbhanj district.

