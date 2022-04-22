STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

AP Abdullahkutty elected chairperson of Haj Committee of India

AP Abdullahkutty has been elected as the chairperson of the Haj Committee of India, while for the first time, two women have been chosen as its vice chairpersons.

Published: 22nd April 2022 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

AP Abdullahkutty has been elected as the chairperson of the Haj Committee of India.

AP Abdullahkutty has been elected as the chairperson of the Haj Committee of India. (Photo | Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: AP Abdullahkutty has been elected as the chairperson of the Haj Committee of India, while for the first time, two women have been chosen as its vice chairpersons, the government said on Friday.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi congratulated the new office-bearers and expressed happiness about the election of two women - Munnawari Begum and Mafuja Khatun - as vice chairpersons.

"Congratulations to newly-elected Chairperson of Haj Committee of India, Shri @a_abdullakutty & Vice-Chairpersons @MunawariBSahiba & @MafujaKhatunBJP Sahiba. I am happy that for the first time, two Muslim women have been elected as vice-chairpersons of @haj_committee," Naqvi tweeted.

Abdullahkutty in the national vice president of the BJP and a former Member of Parliament.

While Munnawari Begum is a member of the Central Waqf Council, Mafuja Khatun is the vice president of the Bengal unit of the BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haj Committee Of India Haj AP Abdullahkutty
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp