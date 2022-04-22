STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP, AAP catch poll fever in Himachal Pradesh; Congress still asleep

It is season of roadshows in Himachal Pradesh where Assembly elections are due later this year.

Published: 22nd April 2022 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  It is season of roadshows in Himachal Pradesh where Assembly elections are due later this year. While the ruling BJP is eying yet another term in power, the Aam Aadmi Party is trying to 
replace the opposition Congress as the alternative political force in the hill state. With poll fervour already in the air, the saffron party is planning a show of strength on April 22, which will be followed by the AAP’s roadshow on April 23. Notably, the Congress is missing from action.

BJP national president JP Nadda is scheduled to hold the roadshow from Kangra to Nagrota Bagwan followed by a rally at Gandhi Ground in Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra on April 22. Later in the day, he is likely to meet senior party leader and former chief minister Shanta Kumar. The BJP chief may also visit Brajeshwari Mata Mandir in Kangra. This would be the BJP chief’s second visit to his home state in recent months.

A day after Nadda’s rally, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to hold a roadshow and address a rally in Shahpur constituency of Kangra district. The district is politically strategic as it has maximum number of Assembly seats. Of the total 68 constituencies in Himachal Pradesh, 15 are in Kangra.

In the last Assembly election, 11 of these were won by the BJP, which had formed government after winning a total 44 seats. Congress had won three seats in the district. Kejriwal’s rally comes in the aftermath of AAP’s state president and general secretary joining the saffron camp.

AAP leader Rakesh Chaudhary said Kejriwal’s rally in Kangra would be an “eye-opener” for the ruling BJP. Stating that AAP is already making an impact in the state, Chaudhary claimed the BJP government announcing 125 units of free power and free water to people in the rural areas is a proof for this.
Sources claimed some congress leaders may join the AAP at the rally. Himachal BJP president Suresh Kashyap, however, claimed that AAP would not have any impact in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections BJP Congress AAP
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp