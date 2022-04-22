BJP, AAP catch poll fever in Himachal Pradesh; Congress still asleep

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: It is season of roadshows in Himachal Pradesh where Assembly elections are due later this year. While the ruling BJP is eying yet another term in power, the Aam Aadmi Party is trying to

replace the opposition Congress as the alternative political force in the hill state. With poll fervour already in the air, the saffron party is planning a show of strength on April 22, which will be followed by the AAP’s roadshow on April 23. Notably, the Congress is missing from action.

BJP national president JP Nadda is scheduled to hold the roadshow from Kangra to Nagrota Bagwan followed by a rally at Gandhi Ground in Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra on April 22. Later in the day, he is likely to meet senior party leader and former chief minister Shanta Kumar. The BJP chief may also visit Brajeshwari Mata Mandir in Kangra. This would be the BJP chief’s second visit to his home state in recent months.

A day after Nadda’s rally, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to hold a roadshow and address a rally in Shahpur constituency of Kangra district. The district is politically strategic as it has maximum number of Assembly seats. Of the total 68 constituencies in Himachal Pradesh, 15 are in Kangra.

In the last Assembly election, 11 of these were won by the BJP, which had formed government after winning a total 44 seats. Congress had won three seats in the district. Kejriwal’s rally comes in the aftermath of AAP’s state president and general secretary joining the saffron camp.

AAP leader Rakesh Chaudhary said Kejriwal’s rally in Kangra would be an “eye-opener” for the ruling BJP. Stating that AAP is already making an impact in the state, Chaudhary claimed the BJP government announcing 125 units of free power and free water to people in the rural areas is a proof for this.

Sources claimed some congress leaders may join the AAP at the rally. Himachal BJP president Suresh Kashyap, however, claimed that AAP would not have any impact in the state.