India will reach peak with Sikh Gurus’ blessings: PM

NEW DELHI: Calling for a joint effort for the progress of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said development is the duty of everyone, for which all must come together and make attempts.

“During Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, this is the pledge of the country.

We need to take pride in our identity. We need to take pride in local (indigenous) products and build a self-reliant India. We need to build an India full of abilities so that the entire world should look up to us. Development of the country is our joint responsibility. It requires effort from everyone. I am confident that with the blessings of (Sikh) Gurus, India will reach the peak of its pride,” said Modi. He was speaking at the 400th Prakash Purab (birth anniversary) of Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur at Red Fort ground.

India has never posed a threat to any country or society and the country thinks for the welfare of the entire world even amid global conflicts, Modi added. “When we talk about Atma Nirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), we aim at the development of the entire world,” the PM said.

While lauding the progressive thoughts, endurance, and dedication of the Sikh community, Modi spoke about the struggle and sacrifices made by Guru Teg Bahadur. He said the Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib near Red Fort stands as a symbol of the immortal sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

“Gurudwara Sisganj reminds us how great was the sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadurji to protect our great culture. At that time, there was a storm of religious fanaticism in the country. Guru Teg Bahadurji was a great hope for India to protect its identity. In front of Aurangzeb’s tyrannical thinking, Guru Tegh Bahadurji stood like a rock,” Modi said.