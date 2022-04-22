STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ISRO chairman Somanath, Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana given VIP security cover by Centre

Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana and ISRO chairman S Somanath have been provided a central armed VIP security cover by the Union government.

Published: 22nd April 2022 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

ISRO chief S Somanath

ISRO chief S Somanath (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana and ISRO chairman S Somanath have been provided a central armed VIP security cover by the Union government, officials said on Friday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) accorded the security cover last week to the two after accepting separate recommendations of central intelligence agencies that favoured armed security of paramilitary commandos to them in view of possible security threats to them.

Navneet Rana, a member of Lok Sabha from the Amravati seat of Maharashtra, has been accorded 'Y' category central cover that would entail about three to four armed commandos of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to move with her, they said.

On Friday, the Mumbai police issued a notice to her and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, asking them not to disrupt the law and order situation as they plan to recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence here on April 23.

The lawmaker couple is known to have an unofficial understanding with the BJP.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanath has also been accorded a 'Y+' category security cover.

The rocket scientist will have about four to six armed commandos round-the-clock with him whenever he travels to any part of the country, officials said.

The CISF, that has traditionally provided proximate security to previous ISRO chiefs and also guards the main complex of the institution in Bengaluru, has been tasked with the job.

Somanath, who played a key role in developing the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle and the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk III, or GSLV Mk III, was appointed the ISRO chief in January this year by the central government.

Before the current assignment, he was the director of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Navneet Rana Somanath ISRO ISRO chairman VIP security cover
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp