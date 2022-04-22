Longest-surviving Lashkar-e-Toiba militant killed in encounter in north Kashmir’s Baramulla

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The longest-surviving operative of Lashkar-e-Toiba was among two militants killed in

an encounter with security forces in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday. Four army jawans and a policeman were also injured in the gunfight.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar identified one of the slain militants as top LeT commander Yousuf Kantroo, who was the longest-surviving LeT militant. Kantroo had joined militancy in 2000, he said.

According to police, Kantroo had joined as an overground worker of Hizb in 2000 and was arrested in 2005. Upon his release in 2008, he again joined militant ranks in 2017 and switched from Hizb to Lashkar. He was among the top 10 most-wanted militants in J&K.

The IGP said the slain militant commander was involved in the killings of several security force personnel and civilians. “He was involved in the recent killing of J&K police’s Special Police Officer (SPO) and his brother in Budgam. He was involved in killing of BDC chairman Bhupinder Singh in September 2020 in Khag area of Budgam in central Kashmir,” Kumar said.

Police said Kantroo was also involved in recruiting youth into militant ranks.The IGP termed the killing of LeT commander as a “big success” for security forces and appealed to parents of militants to advise their wards to shun the path of violence and to join mainstream.

A police official said a joint combing and search operation was launched by police, CRPF and army personnel at Malwah area of Baramulla. He said after sealing all possible escape routes, security personnel asked the militants to lay down weapons and surrender.

“However, the militants turned down the offer and fired on the troops. The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter,” the official.Four army jawans, including an officer, and a policeman were injured in the gunfight.