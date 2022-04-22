STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: Become tech-savvy to remain two steps ahead of criminals, Home Minister Amit Shah tells police

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that there was a need to modernise and train the police force in order to strengthen the country's internal security.

Published: 22nd April 2022 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Underlining the need to modernise the police force, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday advised the police personnel to become tech-savvy in order to remain two steps ahead of criminals.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the 48th All India Police Science Congress (AIPSC) organised by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) here.

"Police need to be tech-savvy to remain two steps ahead of criminals," he said.

Shah added that there was a need to modernise and train the police force in order to strengthen the country's internal security.

The minister said that in the last eight years, the Narendra Modi government has almost settled the Kashmir issue, and also resolved Naxalism and narocotics problem in the North East region.

"After the abrogation of Article 370, large-scale development is happening in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The two-day event is being held at the Central Academy of Police Training (CAPT) in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also spoke on the occasion.

The main objective of the programme is to provide a common platform to various police forces, units, social scientists, forensic experts and other stakeholders to deliberate on selected themes of topical interests to the Indian police, an official said.

For the first time, the AIPSC is being attended by police forces, units, social scientists, forensic experts and stakeholders along with the officers of the department of correctional administration, he said.

During the event, papers will be presented on various themes, including policing during the pandemic, skills of investigators and aid of technology, law and order processes, human resource management and wellness, leadership mentoring and mental health stress management, and prison processes and good practices.

About 100 participants, 20 speakers from different states, union territories, Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), Central Police Organisation (CPO), prisons and correctional administration as well as forensic science laboratories and various universities are taking part in the conference, the official said.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel will chair the valedictory session of the AIPSC on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Amit Shah Madhya Pradesh Police
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp