STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh HC bins PIL against ‘bulldozing’, MP government claims vindication

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed a PIL filed by a Jabalpur-based advocate against the ongoing demolition drive of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

Published: 22nd April 2022 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Gavel, Court hammer, law

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  The Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed a PIL filed by a Jabalpur-based advocate against the ongoing demolition drive of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. While dismissing the petition filed by local advocate Amitabha Gupta, a division bench of the MP High Court said that “we are of the considered view that it may not be appropriate to entertain this petition as a public interest litigation.

Even if the case of the petitioner is to be accepted that certain houses of certain persons have been demolished, necessarily those persons have a legal right to defend themselves in a manner known to the law”. “We do not see any nexus with the petitioner and the persons whose properties have been demolished. Therefore, it is for those persons to appropriately move the court for necessary order as they deem fit. We do not find any reason to entertain this petition on behalf of the present petitioner. Accordingly, the petition is dismissed,” the HC said in the order passed on Wednesday.

Reacting to the HC’s dismissal of the petition, state’s home minister Narottam Mishra said the court has put its affirmative seal on the action being initiated against the illegal properties and encroachments of land sharks and rioters. “The action initiated by the government is in accordance with law and not targeted at any group.”

The BJP government in the state is facing flak from opposition Congress, Muslim outfits and rights bodies over recent bulldozing of “illegal properties and encroachments” in the violence-hit Khargone and Sendhwa towns. 

Shah to attend mega event for tribals in MP 
Bhopal: The ruling BJP’s continued focus on tribal-dominated seats of Madhya Pradesh will see Union home minister Amit Shah gracing a tribal-centric event in Bhopal on Friday. Shah would attend a grand event to credit bonus money into the accounts of tendu leaves collectors from across the state, at the MP capital’s Jamboree Maidan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh PIL
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp