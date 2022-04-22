STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra independent MP Navneet Rana, ISRO chairman S Somanath get CISF cover

Rana was provided 'Y' category all India security cover on April 14 while Somnath was accorded 'Y+' category all India security cover on April 18.

ISRO chairman S Somanath (L) and Maharashtra independent MP Navneet Rana

ISRO chairman S Somanath (L) and Maharashtra independent MP Navneet Rana (Photo| Facebook and EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra Member of Parliament, Navneet Rana, and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanath were accorded armed VIP security cover by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), sources said.

Rana was provided 'Y' category all India security cover on April 14 while Somnath was accorded 'Y+' category all India security cover on April 18. Both Rana and Somnath were provided Central security cover after a threat analysis by the Ministry of Home Affairs in its recent VIP security meet.

Rana, a former Indian actress who mainly acted in Telugu cinema, is an elected Member of Parliament from Amravati in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate.

Eminent aerospace engineer and rocket scientist Somanath, who also holds charge of secretary of the Department of Space for a joint tenure of three years, recently succeeded Kailasavadivoo Sivan as the new ISRO chairman.

Somanath is an expert in a host of disciplines including launch vehicle design. He has specialised in Launch Vehicle Systems engineering, structural design, structural dynamics, integration designs and procedures, mechanism design, and pyrotechnics.

