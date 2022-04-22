STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra: Miscreants hurl stones at train stuck due to signal failure, snatch woman passenger's gold chain

After the train came under attack, a woman passenger tried to close a window of her bogie, but in the process, her gold chain was snatched by someone standing outside.

Published: 22nd April 2022 01:31 PM

Gold Chain

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Some miscreants hurled stones at Secunderabad-Mumbai Devagiri Express train after it was held up due to signal failure near a railway station in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district in the wee hours of Friday, police said.

After the train came under attack, a woman passenger tried to close a window of her bogie, but in the process, her gold chain was snatched by someone standing outside, they said.

The incident occurred near Potul station located between Aurangabad and Daulatabad stations, the police said, adding that they later found that the wire of the railway signal was cut, due to which the train could not get green signal and was held up.

"The Secunderabad-Mumbai Devagiri Express (17058) was detained for about 35 minutes after it failed to get green signal from 12 am to 12.30 am. Soon, stones were pelted at the train from outside. A gold chain of a woman passenger from S-4 coach was snatched by an unidentified person from outside, when she tried to close the window due to stone-pelting," said Mokshada Patil, Superintendent of Police of the Government Railway Police (GRP).

This woman was travelling to Dadar after boarding the train at Nizamabad in neighbouring Telangana state, she said.

An offence was registered at Manmad railway police station in Nashik district and the case was transferred to Aurangabad Railway police, the official added.

"At Manmad railway station, the GRP asked the passengers to report whether they have suffered any damage or losses during the incident. Accordingly, one woman complained about her gold chain being snatched," Patil said.

During the probe conducted so far, it was found that the wire of the railway signal was cut, she said.

Police have launched a search in the nearby villages, including Vaghalgao, Khadak Narala, Shinde Shirasgaon, to nab the accused involved in the incident however, nobody has been caught so far.

