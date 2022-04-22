STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Navjot Singh Sidhu says Congress needs to reinvent itself, backs 'honest man' Bhagwant Mann in fighting mafia in Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu said he will support Bhagwant Mann, whose AAP trounced the Congress in the recent assembly polls, if he fights against the mafia.

Published: 22nd April 2022 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said the party lost the Punjab elections because of the 'mafia raj' that prevailed in the state and it now needed to reinvent itself, while praising Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as a younger brother and an 'honest man'.

He said he will support Mann, whose Aam Aadmi Party trounced the Congress in the recent assembly polls, if he fights against the mafia.

"He is an honest man," Sidhu told reporters at the sidelines of an event where Amrinder Singh Raja Warring took charge as the state Congress president.

Sidhu had resigned from the same post after the party's defeat in the Punjab elections.

"The Congress has to reinvent itself," the former cricketer said.

"I did not speak earlier but everybody has a right to speak and I say today that the Congress lost because of the five-year rule of the mafia raj," he added.

Sidhu said he has always fought against the mafia.

Though he did not elaborate, Sidhu has in the past criticised his own Congress government in the state over alleged "mafias" in sand-mining, transport and cable TV sectors.

"My fight was not against any individual. It was against the system and against some persons who were eating into the state like termites," he said.

He said his fight is for Punjab's "existence" and not for any post.

"Till the time politics remain a business it will not be respected," he said.

"When Punjab becomes mafia-free, the state will rise."

Sidhu said he considered Mann his younger brother whom will support in the fight against the mafia.

"He is an honest man. I have never raised a finger at him. If he fights against it my support is with him, even rising above party lines, because it is a fight for Punjab's existence."

In a tweet later, he said, "The Congress will have to reinvent to come back to power."

"Honest faces with moral authority and integrity will be the propellers. We are fighting a battle of existence for this great state. It's either the Mafia or Honest people," he tweeted.

For months before the elections, Sidhu had been questioning the leadership of the then chief minister Amarinder Singh.

He also directed barbs at Charanjit Singh Channi, who took over as the CM ahead of the elections.

The AAP stormed to power after winning 92 seats out of 117 while the Congress got just 18.

Following the party's drubbing in the five states that went to polls earlier this year, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had asked the party chiefs there to resign.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhagwant Mann Punjab Punjab CM Navjot Singh Sidhu congress
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp