Shiv Sena, NCP lock horns over Maharashtra IPS postings; officer transfer list binned in 12 hours

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena came at loggerhead over the postings, promotions and transfer of senior IPS officers in Maharashtra. The published list of transferred IPS officers got cancelled within 12 hours of its issuance.

The home department is controlled by NCP minister Dilip Walse Patil but Shiv Sena senior leader and urban development minister Eknath Shinde reportedly expressed displeasure over some of the IPS posting in the state. Shiv Sena alleged they were not consulted while doing changes in IPS postings and transfers.

Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil said that the IPS transfer list got leaked. “The final order of the IPS posting and the transfer was not issued but the list got leaked to media. We have ordered the inquiry who leaked the list and actions will be taken against the guilty,” Patil said.

As per a source in government, senior Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde had made some of the recommendations about IPS positing but his suggestions were ignored completely by the home minister Dilip Walse Patil.

“Then, after the release of the IPS transfer list, Eknath Shinde reached out to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding rescinding the IPS transfer list and requested some changes in it. Shiv Sena wanted to appoint some IPS officers close to them at the key post but the NCP minister refused to do that. But chief minister Uddhav Thackeray put the list on hold,” said the source requested anonymity.

As per the transfer list, Rajendra Mane, currently DCP State Intelligence Department (SID), was promoted and transferred as DIG with Thane City Police. Mahesh Patil, DCP with Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Commissionerate, was transferred as DIG with Mumbai Traffic Police; Sanjay Jadhav, SP with HIghway Patrol Squad, was transferred as DIG with Thane Police; Punjabarao Ugale, SP with Anti Corruption Bureau, was transferred as DIG to Local Arms while Dattatraya Shinde, who was SP Palghar, had been transferred as DIG Protection and Security, Mumbai Police.

However, this is not the first time that a list issued by the home department of the state government has been put on hold. In July 2020 also, the state Home Department had shuffled 10 DCP-rank officers in Mumbai city. The next day immediately, the state government put the transfers on hold amid speculations that the Shiv Sena was unhappy at not being consulted in the process. Later, the transfer list was amended and reissued.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that IPS posting and transfer is a government administrative matter therefore he refused to comment on it.