Two Ukrainian nationals detained after entering Assam without valid papers

Published: 22nd April 2022 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Two Ukrainian nationals, found travelling without valid papers, were detained by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Badarpur in Assam’s Karimganj district on Friday.

Chrisinsky Volodimir (39) and Nazari Voznyuk (21) were on board the Agartala-New Delhi Tripura Sundari Express when they were detained.

Karimganj Superintendent of Police Padmanabh Baruah said the duo had told the police they were en route to Delhi.

“They said they lost their travel documents. So, we contacted the Ukrainian embassy to India to verify records. Till such time, they will remain detained,” Baruah said.

He said if the persons had entered India without travel documents, the police would follow due legal procedures.

“They said they had moved out of Ukraine before the country’s war with Russia started. We do not know how they managed to enter Tripura and from where. They could not also explain it either. There are gaps in their statements,” the SP said.

He said if the records were not received from the Ukrainian embassy by Friday, the police would register a case against the two foreigners for illegally entering India.

“We will produce them in a court and seek their custody,” Baruah added.

