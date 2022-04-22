STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal likely to get three new districts by end of year

The split was being planned in a certain way to ensure that the new districts get to have one sub-divisional court each.

Published: 22nd April 2022 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government, in its bid to simplify administrative operations, is planning to trifurcate South 24 Parganas, creating new districts of Baruipur, Sundarbans and Diamond Harbour, a top official said on Friday.

Work was being undertaken on "war footing" to complete formalities necessary to split South 24 Parganas - the largest district in the state - into three parts, the official said.

"We are planning to create three new districts -- Baruipur, Diamond Harbour and Sundarban -- by the end of the year.

Once the proposal gets Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nod, South 24 Parganas -- currently stretching from the city to the coastal villages along Bay of Bengal -- will cease to exist," he told PTI.

Currently, Diamond Harbour, Baruipur and Sundarbans are police districts.

Explaining the rationale behind the division, the bureaucrat said geographical location of different blocks of South 24 Parganas often caused problems to people who had to travel miles after miles to get administrative work done.

The split was being planned in a certain way to ensure that the new districts get to have one sub-divisional court each, he stated.

Baruipur, spanning around 2,500 sq km, is likely to have 11 blocks.

"With 11 blocks, Baruipur will be the biggest of the three proposed districts. Suggestion to make Gosaba a part of Baruipur has been made," he said.

Sundarbans was likely to have eight blocks - four in the entire Kakdwip sub-division and an equal number in Diamond Harbour sub-division, he said.

The Diamond Harbour district was expected to constitute the entire Alipore Sadar area and a part of the current Diamond Harbour sub-division, the official elaborated.

"Kakdwip has been proposed as the district headquarters of Sundarban, and Tongtala of Baruipur. We are yet to decide on a zilla head office for Diamond Harbour," he said.

Asked if the creation of the three proposed districts would in any way affect the configuration of assembly segments in South 24 Parganas, the official said that Baruipur was likely to have 11 assembly constituencies, Diamond Harbour nine and Sundarban six.

"All paperwork is ready for the division. Lack of adequate IPS and IAS officers was one reason why the process was getting delayed. As of now, we are waiting for her (Mamata Banerjee) to sanction the proposal and make an announcement," the bureaucrat maintained.

Last week, the state government had written to the Centre asking it to increase allotment of IAS and IPS officers in the state.

The Mamata Banerjee government had in the past eight years created three new districts -- Alipurduar (in June 2014), Kalimpong (February 2017) and Jhargram (in April 2017).

It also split Bardhaman into two districts.

Currently, West Bengal has 23 districts.

Notably, prior to March 1980, 24 Parganas was the largest district in the country.

It was then bifurcated into North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal West Bengal government West Bengal districts
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp