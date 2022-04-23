13 illegal Rohingya immigrants nabbed in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

By PTI

JALPAIGURI: Thirteen people, alleged to be illegal Rohingya immigrants, were apprehended at the New Jalpaiguri railway station in north Bengal, police said. Among them were six children and two women, a senior police officer said.

They had arrived at the New Jalpaiguri station in two groups from New Delhi and Jammu on Friday evening to catch a train to Assam when the Government Railway Police (GRP) spotted them, he said. After questioning, they were apprehended and a case filed under The Foreigners Act, he added. "They were on the way to Rohingya camps in Bangladesh, via Assam and Tripura," the officer said.