13 illegal Rohingya immigrants nabbed in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

A senior police officer said that among the 13 detainees, there were six children and two women.

Published: 23rd April 2022 10:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 10:57 PM   |  A+A-

In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020, photo, Golforaj Begum, a 54-year-old Rohingya refugee, sits at the Kutupalong refugee camp, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

Representational image of a Rohingya refugee (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JALPAIGURI: Thirteen people, alleged to be illegal Rohingya immigrants, were apprehended at the New Jalpaiguri railway station in north Bengal, police said. Among them were six children and two women, a senior police officer said.

They had arrived at the New Jalpaiguri station in two groups from New Delhi and Jammu on Friday evening to catch a train to Assam when the Government Railway Police (GRP) spotted them, he said. After questioning, they were apprehended and a case filed under The Foreigners Act, he added. "They were on the way to Rohingya camps in Bangladesh, via Assam and Tripura," the officer said.

