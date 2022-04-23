STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2,527 fresh COVID-19 infections push India's tally of cases to 4,30,54,952

The 33 new fatalities include 31 from Kerala and two from Delhi.

Published: 23rd April 2022 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:

With 2,527 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,30,54,952, while active cases have increased to 15,079, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,22,149 with 33 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 838 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.56 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.50 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,25,17,724, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 187.46 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23 last year.

The health ministry said that 5,22,149 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,831 from Maharashtra, 68,781 from Kerala, 40,057 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,164 from Delhi, 23,502 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,200 from West Bengal.

It said that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

